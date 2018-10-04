‘Thank You Ghana’ – Melania Trump grateful for memorable visit

news

US First Lady, Melania Trump has thanked the people of Ghana, following what she described as a “memorable visit” to the West African nation.

Mrs. Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday for a two-day solo visit and was treated to a hospitable reception by the locals.

The trip to Ghana is part of Mrs Trump’s ‘Be Best’ campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.

On day-one, she was accompanied by Ghana’s own First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where Mrs Trump interacted with some nursing mothers and also made donations.

She later met with staff of the American Embassy in Ghana, before day two of her tour took her to Cape Coast, where she met and interacted briefly with the chief, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II and his elders.

Mrs. Trump then set off for the Cape Coast castle, taking a tour around the historic edifice.

The US First Lady was so impressed with the reception she received that she took to Twitter to express gratitude to the people of Ghana.

She described her visit to the West African country as “memorable”, adding that her experience at the Cape Coast castle “was a solemn reminder of a time in our history that should never be forgotten.”

“Thank you #Ghana! The arrival ceremony, visit to Ridge Hospital, tea at the Jubilee House & meeting the hard workers at the U.S. Embassy made for an amazing first day. Thank you to @RAkufoAddo & the people of #Ghana for such a memorable visit,” Mrs Trump tweeted.

The US First Lady is also expected to visit Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt, to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign, which she launched in May 2018.