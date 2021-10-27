The Anglican Church accepts same-sex marriages – Archbishop of Canterbury to Ghanaian members

In a statement to the church, Justin Welby said the anti-LGBTQI Bill before the Ghanaian Parliament goes against what the global church believes in.

Welby, who is the global leader of the Anglican faith made his views known in a statement issued on October 26, 2021; when the Parliament of Ghana reconvened to consider a number of bills among which is the bill unofficially tagged, the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

In his statement titled: "Archbishop of Canterbury's statement on Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill," Welby said: "... on numerous occasions the Primates of the Anglican Communion have stated their opposition to the criminalisation of same-sex attracted people: most recently, and unanimously, in the communiqué of the 2016 Primates’ Meeting.

“I remind our brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church of Ghana of these commitments."

Adding: “We are a global family of churches, but the mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ.”

He said he was gravely concerned about the draft Bill given that it contravened Anglican doctrines specifically the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10 and the Primates' meeting of 2016 which he referred to above.

AFP

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 seeks to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.

The bill threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.