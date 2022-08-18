RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The banking sector reform is the cause of Ghana’s current economic woes - Dr. Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the country’s current economic mess can be attributed to the banking sector reforms.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

He said the banking sector cleanup cost the nation a whopping $7 billion.

An amount, he argued could have been invested in the country’s economy if not for the negligence of the previous government.

“We had to undertake a major banking crisis reform. At that time, 2018/2019, it cost almost $7 billion in order to save the banking system. Now the choice that was available was that either you let the banking system collapse or you save there was really no middle way.”

“So we had to save the banking system and the deposits of 4.6 million people [were safe],” he said.

The Vice President also said the Russia and Ukraine war and COVID-19 are part of the the challenges the country is facing.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“We had the worst economic depression since the 1930s in the global economy. Of course from the President’s point of view at the time of Covid-19, the emphasis was on saving lives and not on fiscal discipline.

“So yes, we focused on saving lives at great fiscal cost,” he noted.

Dr Bawumia, subsequently, noted that as government was strategising to revitalise the economy, the Ukraine-Russia war started, thus, setting achievements chalked downhill.

The Vice President, however, reassured the citizenry that all hope is not yet lost.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Weed farm

SHS teacher, 4 others arrested for farming weed in forest reserve

Teacher swims to school to teach

Northern Region: Meet 36-year-old teacher who swims to school to teach

Mother burns child

Ghanaian mother burns 4-year-old daughter in hot water over missing sandals

Joseph Osei-Owusu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai

Create jobs with your certificate and stop chasing white-collar jobs — Joe Wise to graduates