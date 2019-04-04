He said, contrary to the claims by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the cedi is one of the best performing in Africa, it is actually the worse.

Isaac Adongo also said the cedi is the 4th worst performing currency in the world.

Speaking at a town hall meeting dubbed "Public Lecture on Ghana's Economy", he said: "Despite the news by the NPP that the cedi has stabilised, it is actually the worst performing currency in Africa."

Adongo’s lecture will come exactly a day after Head of the Economic Management Team and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds his Town Hall meeting to give detailed account of the country’s economy.