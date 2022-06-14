The FDA fined us GHS750,000 for food poisoning saga – Marwako

In an interview on Accra based TV3, the Public Relations Officer of Marwako, Mohammed Amin Lamptey said the FDA awarded punitive measure against them.

Amin Lamtey said among other things that “Inasmuch as we agree with the FDA with regards to what they have done so far, we have suffered some fines, very huge amount of money.

“Marwako Fast Food Limited, we had to pay ¢750,000. With this release, we will see what we can do with this and see how best we will follow what FDA has asked us to do so that we will be on the same page with the FDA.

“In everything that you do you must have checks and balances and then we hope that what the FDA has done with Marwako, it should go across all restaurants so that all of us will be on the same page.”

Pulse Ghana

A statement issued by the FDA on Monday June 13 which was giving update on the investigations said “The process to establish the root cause of the contaminations has been unfortunately hampered by the unapproved and unilateral decision of Marwako to destroy some of food items whiles the investigation was in progress.

“The FDA has applied the appropriate regulatory sanctions and is also monitoring the implementation of the Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) by the management of Marwako Fast Foods to address all the non-conformances identified to prevent any and prevent any recurrences.”

Management of Marwako Fast Food Limited also said it intends to request for an independent investigation into the cases of suspected food poisoning brought against its East Legon branch in Accra.

“If you look at one of the paragraphs, FDA indicated that, the process to establish the root cause of the contamination has unfortunately been hampered by our management. This is where we have our bone to pick with the FDA”, says Amin Lamptey, Public Relations Officer of Marwako Fast Food Limited.