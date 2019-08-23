Despite the advancement of technology, sex still leads the charts at the most efficient and cheap means of procreation.

Notwithstanding the important role sex plays in producing human beings and continuing generations, it is also a very pleasurable activity.

People have sex for various reasons. However, one key aspect of sex irrespective of its purpose is the health aspect.

Sexual health refers to the state on the wellbeing of the parties to fully participate and enjoy sexual activities. There is a range of factors that enhance and boost the sexual wellbeing of a person.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan donates computers to Volta region’s community where women don’t give birth

These factors may be psychological, physical, personal or social, influencing the state of a person’s sexual health.

With a huge section of the world’s population indulging in sex, this creates an avenue for issues concerning sexual health.

Advertisers never miss on a chance to throw in how their product will make one be the real deal in bed. Neither does the drug industry fail to introduce a new drug every time, hoping for people who wish to enhance their sexual health jump on them.

This Ghanaian family with the ‘Dr Agyapong’ medication is trying to solve sexual health problems in men among other things.

Male sexual health has two very common problems. Erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation are problems faced by many men.

Erectile dysfunction also known as ED is defined as the inability to achieve or maintain an erection satisfactory for sexual performance. With a report (in Egypt) by the World Health Organization associating cigarette smoking, hypertension and diabetes mellitus as risk factors for ED, it is a very common trait as it is also associated with age.

READ ALSO: Ladies, here are 5 common reasons why men get tired of dating you

Starting in 1997, this family gave their solutions of trees and herbs to curb sexual health problems in men in the country. There was a generational change in salesperson in 2000 when his grandchild took over.

“My grandfather started this drug business in 1997. I followed his footsteps and took over in 2000 because he was very old. I asked him to prepare the herbs so I sell on the streets. We have different trees and herbs we use. This is a medication from our ancestors. It’s not like others on the market,” Dr Agyapong’s grandson said.

On how the medication works, he outlined saying:

“This medication makes you stronger and enhances the proper functioning of your kidney, blood and veins. This can be prepared with Sprite, quinine tonic, soda water and akpeteshie. It is taken 3 days after its preparation. When taken, it cleanses your entire body.

“It takes away phlegm from your waist and your backbones. It cures piles within three days. It also cures rheumatism and sexual weakness,” he added.

On his earnings and doing this business as a source of livelihood, Dr Agyapong’s grandson revealed he could make approximately GHc1000 in sales.

“That’s how I take care of my family. I can sell 70 bottles a day. People have given testimony about how effective my medication is. I can make 1000 Ghana cedis a day in sales,” he said.

The drug seller wants to handover to his son when he is done as he claims “my son will take over the business when I am no more.”