The Kumawu and Assin North by-elections have vindicated our integrity – EC

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra, Mrs. Mensa stated that the two by-elections showcased the inherent transparency, robustness, and integrity of the systems implemented by the commission for the 2020 elections.

While acknowledging that the general elections did not provide the opportunity for scrutinising the systems in detail, she urged people to focus on the polling stations and appreciate the work of the EC.

Addressing allegations of figures being manipulated at the EC headquarters, Mrs. Mensa emphasised that all electoral processes, including the by-elections, were carried out at the polling stations.

She urged parties to recognise the credibility and transparency of the elections, which were visible to all, including party agents.

Mrs. Mensa highlighted the orderly conduct and early start of polling stations in Kumawu and Assin North. By 7 a.m., all polling stations were open, staffed by competent and well-trained professionals.

The EC utilised robust verification equipment, ensuring swift verification of voters with the Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) and eliminating long queues.

The Chairperson noted that by 1 p.m. on the voting day, most polling stations had recorded a 60% per cent turnout. The collation processes were open, transparent, and timely, contributing to a credible, fair, and transparent overall process, she stated.

She emphasised that the entire electoral process, from the setup of polling stations to the arrangement and counting of votes, as well as the declaration of results, took place under the watchful eyes of the public and observers.

Mrs. Mensa called on stakeholders to accept the election results when they do not favor their party and to refrain from undermining the credibility of the election management body. She stressed the importance of fair and square competition, urging both winners and losers to accept the outcomes in the spirit of transparency and credibility.