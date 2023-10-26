The late Ga Manye’s funeral will go on - Planning Committee assures

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, a member of the funeral planning committee and the Ga Adangbe Council President, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, stated emphatically that the funeral would go on as planned because they had not been served with the court documents.

He believes the organisers could not be sued because they were assigned to organise the funeral, insisting that the funeral would take place at the Ga Mantse Palace.

“We don’t know anything about the injunction. These days, lots of things happen on social media. There may be things going around on social media, but I don’t think that as of now anybody has been served. I’m a member of the funeral committee, I have not been served with anything. We haven’t seen anything, so we don’t even know the extent of that order. What is it about? Is the Ga Traditional Council named as a party to the defendants?

"If I give you work to do as a subcommittee or appoint you as an agent, and you have a problem, who do you sue? Is it me or the agent? Why is the Council out? The remains of the late queen mother is that a funeral? The injunction is clear that it’s about the body, you wait and see what happens. When they serve us, we will deal with it,” he told Umaru Amadu Sanda.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo highlighted the number of traditional leaders and dignitaries who will be in attendance to commiserate with the Ga Traditional Council.

The funeral earlier hit a snag following an injunction secured against it by some interested parties. The organisers of the funeral were restrained from going ahead with the funeral for the next 10 days.