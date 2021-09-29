An investigative report by Manasseh Azure Awuni of The Fourth Estate has revealed how "Dr." Jonathan Ohene Nkunim who describes himself on social media as "a doctor by profession and a gospel minister by calling" uses the facility to have sex with women.

The health practitioner had three licenses from a state regulatory agency that is charged with the power to sanitise practitioners.

The investigation reveals the dubious process through which "Dr." Ohene Nkunim acquired the licenses and the role of regulatory officials in the country.

"Dr. Jonathan Ohene Nkunim" describes him as a Neuromuscular Specialist and the services he provides at Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre, as stated on his card, include: "General Diagnosis, Neuromuscular Therapy, Physio Therapy, Detoxification, and Spine Straightening."

A notice at the entrance of his facility as well as the official Facebook page of Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre lists additional services as "Oriental Pulse Diagnosis, Herbal Options (Ghanaian and Chinese), Stroke Rehabilitation Therapy, Sports Massage, etc."

However, the Ghana Physiotherapy Association has distanced itself from the unlawful practice of Jonathan Ohene Nkunim who has been using his facility as bait to sexually assaulting scores of women.

In a press statement signed by the Association's Public Relations Office, it said "The Ghana Physiotherapy Association (GPA) wishes to state clearly that the said man in question, Jonathan Ohene Nkunim, is not a Physiotherapist, neither is he a registered member of the Ghana Physiotherapy Association.

"Our checks with the regulatory body, Allied Health Professions Council, revealed that Jonathan Ohene Nkunim is not licensed to practice Physiotherapy."

"We wish to further state that the practices of Jonathan Ohene Nkunim are against the ethics of our profession," it added.

Pulse Ghana

In 2018, a 34-year-old businesswoman and her husband went to Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre and optimistic about finding a solution to their problem walked into the health facility to seek treatment of having a child but the solution, they hoped, would, in turn, enhance and give more meaning to their seven-year-old marriage.

But they would learn—rather too late—that their move was an ill-fated exercise of faith because they swallowed a poisonous bait on their first date with the man they considered a specialist.

Efua said "I wanted to have a baby, so I was introduced to him" adding that she initially had her doubts but the encouragement from her husband and the dire need for a child eclipsed those doubts.

She stated that she was diagnosed in a way she had never seen before.

The "doctor" held her hand, touched the back of her palm with his fingers, and told her everything that was wrong with her. She said there appeared to be some accuracy in what he said.

"I won't say 100%, but some were kind of accurate...He mentioned that I had a problem with my cervix so I needed to do a procedure which would help me to conceive once a therapy had been done," she revealed.

She further stated that "Dr." Jonathan told her that she had to be sexually aroused before he could perform the procedure.

"He inserted something like a probe—I don’t know what it was—into me and he kept doing his own thing there," Efua recalled.

She said "Dr." Jonathan sent her husband out of the facility to "go and buy an iced block or something and I realised, though he didn't penetrate, it was more like he was trying to have sex with you. He was playing with me down there, getting me aroused and I wasn't feeling comfortable. According to him, that was the procedure."