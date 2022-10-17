The Lord knows best — Ofori-Atta consoles sacked Kwasi Kwarteng

He told TV3 that "The pain or sadness is that he is a Ghanaian reaching almost the highest level, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Yes, we sat together three days ago.

"I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him the Lord knows best."

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, October 14, 2022, after the government's recent mini-budget—which promised large tax cuts for the wealthy—triggered major backlash both from the public and the markets.

He becomes the country's shortest-serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor will be the fourth finance minister in as many months in Britain, where millions are facing a cost of living crisis.