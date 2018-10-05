Pulse.com.gh logo
The major stories of the week

Also, the world's biggest commercial flight, the Emirates A380 landed in Accra during the week to unofficially inaugurate the newly built Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

  • Published:
Melania Trump received flowers during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on October 2

Melania  Trump, the First Lady of the United States of America touched down in Accra on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to Ghana.

On day-one, she was accompanied by Ghana’s own First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where Mrs Trump interacted with some nursing mothers and also made donations.

She later met with staff of the American Embassy in Ghana, before day two of her tour took her to Cape Coast, where she met and interacted briefly with the chief, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II and his elders.

First ladies of US and Ghana; Melania Trump and Rebecca Akufo-Addo

 

Melania, who is a on 5-day African tour will also visit Kenya, Egypt and Malawi.

Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Orhan Abbas, Commercial Operations, Africa said: “We are honoured to bring our flagship A380 to the impressive new terminal at Kotoka International Airport, as it demonstrates its full capabilities with the handling of the first A380 aircraft. Accra is an important destination in Africa and we remain committed to providing our customers in Ghana with the world-class services we are known for".

The biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), held a press conference where they berated the Board Chairman of the Ghana Audit Service, Professor Dua Agyeman as corrupt.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Edward Duah-Agyeman doesn't have the credibility to undertake any role assigned to him to audit the illegalities and complete maladministration in the erstwhile administration of the NDC.

According to him, the Chairman of the audit team, Edward Duah-Agyeman, is a dishonest and a corrupt man.

He stated that Edward Duah-Agyeman was also accused of sole-sourcing some private firms which supposedly audited the state agencies in question.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

 

Professor Dua Agyeman headed an independent audit committee that exonerated about six former Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the previous NDC administration.

Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said: "He [Prof Agyeman] is such a person that allows himself to be used, when there are no skeletons in the cupboard he manufactures some and puts them there based on which he would tarnish the hard-won image of persons, so, this press conference is not the first time I'm dealing with him."

Former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was laid to rest in Accra on Thursday.

His Lordship Professor V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, former EC of Ghana

 

The Sole Statute Law Revision Commissioner and founder of the Electoral Commission, who contributed tremendously to legal reforms and education in Ghana and beyond, died on Friday, September 7,  after a short illness, aged 94.

He was given a state burial at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

 

