The media is overhyping Aisha Huang’s case - Nkrabea Effah Dartey

“My worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without license. It's a small matter, it happens every day in Ghana. So I don't see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter. And it is that which is creating the problem and giving all manner of insecurity to the issue,” a Lawyer for Aisha told the media after court proceedings today.

The former minister of state also said the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has questions to answer about how Aisha Huang entered the country.

“I don't know how she entered Ghana, but I don't want to indict Ghana Immigration…, but cannot tell me they don't know how she entered Ghana.”

The Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, turned down a bail application by the lawyers of Aisha Huang and will remain in police custody.

She is expected to appear before the court in the next two weeks after prosecutors got the court to extend a warrant of arrest permitting them to hold her in custody.

The extension will afford the police the opportunity to carry out their investigations.

Lawyers for Miss Huang, who is accused of engaging in mining without a license, however, made a strong case for her to be granted bail.

They raised concerns about what they believe to be unfair treatment meted out to their client by state security, they questioned why their client was repatriated in 2018 over what they term as a minor offense.

“Let the law work. On the facts before you, I pray you to admit each of them to bail. We know that if you admit them it doesn’t mean they are innocent.”

“If you grant bail today, it will mean the judiciary of Ghana is applying the laws. Don’t look at them as Chinese. If you refuse to grant them bail, they will say the AG’s advice has been taken,” Mr Dartey told the court.

The Police Prosecutors however insisted she would interfere with investigations if granted bail.