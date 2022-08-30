The National Cathedral is on hold due to lack of funds - Secretariat

He made this revelation on Tuesday when the Redeem Christian Church of God donated to the Secretariat.

“We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again,” he stated.

According to him, “our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it.”

Recently, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, has urged Christians to contribute to the construction of the project.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso said "If we think that the best belongs to the Lord, do they want us to build the cathedral in a certain corner?

"Please the 70% Christians, let us be fair and take the opportunity and contribute. It is doable if everyone will pay Ghc100 a month or less…"

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to use the funds raised for the construction of the National Cathedral wisely.

He said the funds raised for the National Cathedral will be treated with sacred trust, and transparency adding that the government will be accountable to Ghanaians.

The much-talked-about project resurfaced in the media space earlier this year after controversies surrounding the financing of the project heightened.