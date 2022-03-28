The NDC has problems with the judiciary - John Mahama

Speaking at the US Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Bentley University over the weekend, Mr Mahama said categorically said his party has a problem with the Judiciary.

“We do have problems with the Judiciary, I must say. I think that it is necessary for some internal reforms to take place there. It is necessary for the Chief Justice or whoever is responsible to make some reforms.

“Most of the governance institutions have been politicised. I give the example of the Judiciary. It is only in Ghana that a Supreme Court will make a decision that a birth certificate is not proof of citizenship,” he said.

“There are many such funny judgements that have been given. I remember at one time, our colleague Professor Raymond Atuguba said that from research he had done, judges turn to give their judgements in favour of the political party or leader that appointed them.

Pulse Ghana

“He was subjected to such a whirlwind of indignation by the Judiciary, but if you bring it down to what is happening today, and you look at it and see who appointed who, you will find that there was some truth in the research.

“The thing is, our constitution gives the security of tenure to judges. Once you have been appointed, you cannot be removed. That is why we give security of tenure so that you will have the courage no matter who appointed you to give judgement according to your conscience. That is what our judges should do. They must rise to the occasion.”

John Mahama, in recent times, has been very critical of some of the judgements by the Supreme Court.

He criticised the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that Deputy Speakers can vote while presiding.