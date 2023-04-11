The NDC is made up lions and we’ll not be intimidated – Francis Sosu tackles Bryan Acheampong

In a post on social media, the lawmaker said the NDC was birthed from a revolution therefore no one can intimidate the party.

"We may look like sheep outside but we’re lions within. We’re children of the Revolution and not intimidated by mere vituperations. Ghana will vote NDC in 2024 and would stand by the NDC to take over power from the NPP and nothing will happen. Tsoooooooboi" his post read.

Bryan Acheampong is on record to have said the NPP will match the opposition come 2024 and that they were never going to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress.

He said: “NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.

“It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost”.

The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security added “Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.”

But a statement issued by Mr Fifi Kwetey responding to him said “The NDC condemns this utterly reckless and treasonable comment in no uncertain terms. We note that Bryan Acheampong is the latest of high-ranking officials of the NPP to make such brazen statement that reveals the party’s deep-seated determination to subvert Ghana’s democratic order.”

