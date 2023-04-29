The NPP government has offered 'rubbish governance' - Ofosu Kwakye backs EIU predictions

“The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,"

Responding to this report on Citi TV's Eyewitness news, the former deputy minister of information stated that the Nana Addo-led administration does not merit a renewal of mandate to be at the helm of affairs.

He slammed the Akufo-Addo government for offering ‘rubbish governance’ which has driven the economy into crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The EIU has stated the obvious, nobody needed the EIU to know that the NPP government has offered rubbish governance. They have mismanaged the economy, they have lost every opportunity given to them, and they have left Ghanaians bankrupt. They have unacceptably dissipated the public funds. They have completely left our public purse in tatters. They have imposed the worse ever suffering in the history of the 4th Republic of Ghana on the people of Ghana. We are unable to pay our debt, we have suffered international humiliation for defaulting on our debts. Inflation is at its highest level in decades, the exchange rate has changed, cost of living is high”.

“There is not a single redeeming quality about this government. How the NPP government has mismanaged the economy, they will be shown the exit, they will be booted out without hesitation. Even if another party doesn’t present an alternative, the NPP will not survive another election in this country. EIU has said what we all know. What the NPP has done does not merit a renewal of their mandate, they have to be booted out”.