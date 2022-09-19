The Queen brought diverse nations together – Mahama

In a post shared. Mahama wrote “An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples.

“I recall my visit to Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humor and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth.”

The Queen, 96-year-old after reigning for 70 years died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."