Queen Elizabeth is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state, and the second-longest verifiable reigning sovereign monarch in world history.
The Queen brought diverse nations together – Mahama
Ex-president John Dramani Mahama has signed the book of condolence opened for the late Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of England.
Recommended articles
In a post shared. Mahama wrote “An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples.
“I recall my visit to Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humor and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth.”
The Queen, 96-year-old after reigning for 70 years died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Meanwhile, the funeral procession of HM Queen Elizabeth II is in progress at Westminster Abbey in London, and the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh