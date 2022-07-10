The quest for COLA and better conditions of service: GRNMA must embrace UPNMG

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) via a press release, backed the calls for COLA by the Teacher Unions and urged the government to pay the COLA to all public sector workers in Ghana.

On Adom FM’s flagship Programme, Dwaso Nsem on July 6, 2022, representatives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and the UPNMG were interviewed on the issue of COLA.

During the interview, Isaac Obiri, the representative of the UPNMG, continuously referred to the GRNMA as a brother union.

However, the response of Mr. Joseph Krampah, the representative of the GRNMA appeared to indicate that he had some “personal scores” to settle with the UPNMG and that there was a palpable rift going.

It was very disheartening listening to Mr. Joseph Krampah continuously pontificate that they are “the holders of the collective bargaining certificate for all nurses and midwives in the country” and that “they are the single largest health sector union.”

What we must note is that the GRNMA was formed in March 1960 and for a very long time, had been the only Nursing Union in the country, which explains why it has a lot of numbers.

Additionally, unless a union is the only labour union for a certain profession, it is impossible for that union to hold a collective bargaining certificate for that particular profession forever

Back to the interview on Adom FM;

It appeared that Mr. Krampah was more interested in “settling scores” with the UPNMG than in bargaining for the improvement of the welfare of nurses and midwives.

Ironically, Mr. Krampah distanced itself from the UPNMG [who are also calling for the improvement in the welfare of nurses and midwives]. The GRNMA ought to have taken cues from how the Teacher Unions worked together to declare a strike.

Mr. Krampah indicated that the GRNMA was the first to call for the 20% COLA for Nurses and Midwives and referred to the UPNMG as “copy cats.”

But does it really matter if the GRNMA was the first to call for COLA and the UPNMG followed suit?

Shouldn’t Mr. Krampah’s interest have been in how both unions can collaborate [despite their differences] to improve upon the working conditions of nurses and midwives in the country, rather than in settling “personal scores?”

It is instructive to note that despite being formed barely six years ago [on December 14, 2017] and attaining a Labour Union status on the 14th of December 2018, the UPNMG has come up with policies which have sought to improve upon the working conditions of nurses and midwives.

Impact of UPNMG on Nurses and Midwives

Despite being formed some six years ago, the UPNMG blazed the trail in the noble nursing/midwifery profession by instituting a loan scheme known as the UPNMG Loan Scheme for its members.

The UPNMG has also instituted a hire purchase for its members dubbed the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme in order for members to have access to household items such as: Televisions, Air conditioners, Sound Systems, Fridges, Mattresses, Gas Cookers, Washing Machines, Irons, and others on hire purchase to ease the pressure on their salaries.

The UPNMG Mart/ Hire Purchase Scheme has been in operation since May 2020.

Leadership of the UPNMG have also cushioned its members with the UPNMG Insurance via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance.

Again, the Union launched its flagship Land and Housing Scheme initiative, in April 2022.

Plans are also far advanced to roll out the UPNMG Auto Scheme [to assist members acquire a means of transport].

Conclusion

Ever since the call for COLA intensified, it has become evident that there’s a palpable rift between the two nursing and midwifery unions.

This is because members of the two unions have been at each other’s neck on social media in a needless battle for superiority instead of collaborating to ensure that they achieve better conditions of service.

Isn’t seeing to the improvement in the working conditions of workers the top most priority of any labour union?

If the essence of the establishment of labour unions has not changed, both unions must be urged to cease fire and bury whatever differences they have so that they can collectively ensure better conditions of service for their members.

By Gideon Baiden