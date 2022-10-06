The so-called fight against galamsey by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is a scam – NDC

In a press conference in Accra, Mr. Gyamfi said the measures and strategies put in place by government to fight galamsey as a clear deception.

“The so-called fight against galamsey by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government is a scam and has been a lost battle from day one. This is because, there has never been any genuine commitment or political will on the part of the President to combat the menace.”

“President Akufo-Addo has proven to be a leader who has specialized in talk without backing same with deeds. Today, our beloved country stands at a cross-road of unprecedented economic mess and unprecedented environmental degradation under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi at the press conference further slammed the president and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource, Samuel Abu Jinapor over the galamsey menace and accused them of “shifting the blame to the chieftaincy institution.”

“This latest attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to blame the failed “galamsey” fight on chiefs and community leaders is shameful, to say the least and must be condemned in no uncertain terms.”

“It is about time President Akufo-Addo understood the important duties of the high office he currently occupies. He is the President of the Republic and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed forces. As President, he has authority and control over the security services and coercive powers of State.”

“The mineral resources of the country are vested in him in trust for the people. And therefore he has the ultimate responsibility to ensure compliance with the mineral and mining laws of the country and the prosecution of those who breach same. More importantly, only he has the power to hire and fire appointees of his who engage in illegal mining. No attempt to shift or share the blame for his failed “Galamsey” fight will wash.”

In a meeting with the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo a concerted effort by the government to stop galamsey can help the NPP win the 2024 elections.

“Let us work together to get rid of this menace. I believe that if the people of Ghana see a determined effort on our part, which yields results, our water bodies are clearing, our lands are being reclaimed, and our forest zones are being preserved, it will help them enable us break the eight”, he stressed.