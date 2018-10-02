Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra


Accra Floods The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra

The rains, which lasted for just over half an hour, led to the flooding of areas like Circle (Kwame Nkrumah Interchange), Adabraka, Shiashie, Kaneshie and Darkuman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (Adomfmonline)

Some communities in Accra were once again flooded following Monday’s mini downpour in parts of the capital.

The rains, which lasted for just over half an hour, led to the flooding of areas like Circle (Kwame Nkrumah Interchange), Adabraka, Shiashie, Kaneshie and Darkuman.

READ ALSO: Disaster: 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods

As the water rushed into the homes of some people, motorists were also left frustrated after the floods extended to some major streets in the capital.

Below are some of the worst photos from Accra’s latest floods:

play (Adomfmonline)

play (Adomfmonline)

 

play (Adomfmonline)

play (Adomfmonline)

play (Adomfmonline)

 

play (Adomfmonline)

play (Adomfmonline)

play (Adomfmonline)

play (Adomfmonline)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rebuttal: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Duncan-Williams told Rebuttal Convert your church into factory to save economy – Duncan-Williams told
Accra Floods: KIA Terminal 3 was never flooded – GACL refutes reports Accra Floods KIA Terminal 3 was never flooded – GACL refutes reports
Crime: Tema Police guns down two armed robbers Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbers
Infant Deaths: 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator Infant Deaths 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator
Recognition: Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award Recognition Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award
Calamity: Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception

Recommended Videos

Local News: Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair Local News Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair
Diplomatic Visit: First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday Diplomatic Visit First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday
Local News: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre Local News Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre



Top Articles

1 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding receptionbullet
2 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana todaybullet
3 Photos Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoabullet
4 Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbersbullet
5 Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandalbullet
6 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke...bullet
7 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential...bullet
8 Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72-hours fasting and...bullet
9 NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov'tbullet
10 Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
10 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet

Local

Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten
Disaster 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods
Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore remanded
In Darkuman Muslim youth attack Mosque in Darkuman
X
Advertisement