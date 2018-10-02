The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra

The rains, which lasted for just over half an hour, led to the flooding of areas like Circle (Kwame Nkrumah Interchange), Adabraka, Shiashie, Kaneshie and Darkuman.
As the water rushed into the homes of some people, motorists were also left frustrated after the floods extended to some major streets in the capital.
Below are some of the worst photos from Accra’s latest floods: