The youth are having too much sex - Antwi Bosiako

The Deputy Director of Marie Stopes, a private healthcare facility in Accra has attributed the increasing number of teenage pregnancies to young boys and girls having too much sex.

To the Ghanaian youth

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Madam Patricia Antwi Bosiako of Marie Stopes Health Center, said the young girls and boys have sex as early as 15-years-old.

A demographic health survey in 2014 said that about 11% of women between ages of 25 to 49 had had sex at age 15, and it further increased to 44% at age 18. So the reality now is that our boys and girls are having more sex,” she said.

She revealed that, that is why her outfit has taken the initiative to champion adolescent reproductive health, educate the youth on sexual health and the factors that contribute to the rise in teenage pregnancies and reduce the rate of abortion in society.

The deputy director of operations at the health centre told TV3’s Berla Mundi that increased numbers of teenage pregnancy is because of the absence of education.

She stated that the number of pregnant teenagers is alarming and a cause for worry regarding the future of the youth in the country.

The reality is that education is key, and we need to educate our women and girls.”

