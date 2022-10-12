There are no food shortages in senior high schools – Ministry of Education refutes allegations

A viral video shared by blogger Kobby Kyei, in which a group of 10 students of St Paul's in the Volta Region are seen purportedly sharing one fish during dining.

However, in a statement signed by Kwasi Kwarteng, the Ministry’s spokesperson, he said the school has adequate food supply.

In the said video, a student with a spoon is seen carefully dividing the fish in what looks like palm nut soup into several pieces to share with other students seated around the table who had been served rice.

READ THE MINISTRY’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

‘MINISTRY OF EDUCATION REFUTES ALLEGATIONS OF FOOD SHORTAGE IN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS,’ read in part: “The Ministry of Education has noted with surprise news publications and media discussions which purport an imminent closure of some Senior High Schools due to shortage of food. Specific references were made to some schools in the Volta Region.

It continued: “The Ministry wishes to place on record that our checks reveal adequate supplies of food items have been made to the schools in question. The Ministry however takes cognizance of recent disruptions within the food supply chain but assures parents and guardians that they have been addressed. Consequently, all Senior High Schools in the Country have received an adequate supply of food items.