Speaking at the National House of Chiefs meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, to engage them on the Secondary Education Curriculum Development, the Director-General said the curriculum is focused on the nation's culture, not the Western culture.
There is not an iota of LGBTQ+ in education curriculum – NaCCA assures National House of Chiefs
The Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Professor Edward Appiah, has assured the National House of Chiefs that there is not an iota of LGBTQ+ in the education curriculum the council was developing.
Recommended articles
The chiefs had earlier raised some concerns about the LGBTQ+ controversy when Professor Appiah appeared before the House to engage them on the new curriculum.
But responding to Nananom, the NaCCA D-G said: "You can be assured that, that will not feature in our curriculum."
Gay sex is currently illegal in highly religious and conservative Ghana.
There is currently a proposed bill criminalising LGBT before the West African country's parliament.
The "Promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values" bill has been widely condemned by the international community and rights activists. It was drafted by eight lawmakers.
The bill is also widely supported in Ghana, where President Nana Akufo-Addo has publicly said gay marriage will never be allowed while he is in power.
If it is passed by parliament, the president can either decide to ignore critics and sign it, or veto it -- something analysts and diplomats say he may be unwilling to do.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh