There isn’t an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus - KNUST

The University Relations Officer of the KNUST, Dr. Daniel Bekoe in an interview on TV3 said the earlier reports were based on a leaked internal memo.

“That is not a press statement. That is an internal memo leaked to the media. If you look at the address it is addressed to the College Registrars; The Registrars are to ensure that all the students including staff adhere to all the protocols outlined. It’s just unfortunate that this is happening. It was not signed by me; when we are communicating to the media or the stakeholders that would be signed by me..

According to him, although the statement signed by the Deputy Registrar of the school was sanctioned, only 3 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the school this semester.

“I think that statement is just wrong wording. We had some few cases and as we speak currently all the isolation centers are empty and so we do not have patients.”

Pulse Ghana

In the internal memo, Dr. Kumi-Djan wrote: “I am directed to inform College Registrars/Deputy Registrars to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 Health Safety Protocols at their various Colleges/Sections. There is an astronomical upsurge in the spread of the COVID-19 on the KNUST Campus.”