There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is confident of a “better and brighter tomorrow” for the Ghanaian people, as the programmes and policies being implemented by his government will bear fruit soon.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he came into office with the goal of improving the living standards of Ghanaians, and, in twenty-two months, the achievements of his government, even though modest, have been visible for all to see.

“In this Church, at least, Rev. Osabutey can attest to the fact that the monthly electricity and water bills of the Church have reduced, as it has for everybody. I am also sure that we have parents here whose wards are beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy,” he said.

READ MORE: Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo

The President continued, “We have achieved a number of noteworthy successes, including restoring discipline in the management of our public finances, but I acknowledge that life is still not easy as it should be. One thing for which I am certain is that there is hope for a better and brighter tomorrow.”

Comforted by the words of Holy Scripture in Jeremiah 12:2, he assured that “the policies and programmes being implemented by my Government have taken root, they will grow and they will bear fruit.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday, 11th November, 2018, when he attended the 180th anniversary celebration of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana.

He assured the congregation that his vision of building a Ghana Beyond Aid, that is a Ghana that has discarded the mentality of dependence on aid, charity and handouts, remains constant.

“We can, and we should be able to build a Ghana which looks to the use of her own resources and their proper management as the way to engineer social and economic growth in our country. With the help of the Church, I am confident that we can realise this vision,” he stressed.

Uphold virtues of Methodism

From humble beginnings in Jamestown, in the days of John Ahumah Solomon, John Plange and Frederick France, the Accra Diocese has grown to having a membership of some one hundred and ten thousand, a ministerial staff strength of two hundred and fourteen (214), and establishing one hundred and three (103) educational institutions.

President Akufo-Addo noted that successive priests and congregations are to be applauded for these achievements, and for the many years of service and fellowship to country.

“You have been a good example of what it means to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need, and I have no doubt that this legacy of ministry and compassion will long grace this Diocese,” the President said.

Indeed, taking into account the distinguished personalities that own up to being Methodist in our country today, and those who have gone before us, we can say with considerable pride that Methodists have played constructive and crucial roles in the development of Ghana.

He urged members of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, and all faithful disciples of Christ, to rise to their religious responsibilities, and stimulate the desired motivational spirit of renewal and transformation towards effective nation-building.

READ ALSO: We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo

“My prayer is that this Church will continue, for the next one hundred and eighty years (125 years), to spread the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, win souls, and serve the people of Ghana and Almighty God.

“And, please, pray for me, the government and the people I have appointed to various positions, that we exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity, and pray for Ghana, that she remains united and continues to strive for progress and prosperity,” the President added.