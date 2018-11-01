Pulse.com.gh logo
There’s still no evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi – Attorney General

The Attorney General’s department says there is still no evidence to enable it prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi.

play

The Attorney General’s department has reiterated that there is still very little evidence to prosecute embattled former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

On Tuesday, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by the world’s football governing body.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

A section of the public has since questioned why the state has delayed in prosecuting the former GFA boss despite the case being brought before the Attorney General some months ago.

But speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, a Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, said FIFA’s ways of dealing with such issues is different from that of the state.

Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka play

Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

 

According to him, there is still no evidence to enable the Attorney General’s department prosecute Nyantakyi.

“It was always expected that the evidence that was put before FIFA will lead to this, looking at their rules and regulations governing their operations,” Mr. Dindiok Kpemka said.

“I had no doubt in my mind that whatever conclusions they came to were expected and so when it was released it was only a conclusion of what we have long held.”

“But I heard that and some people even posted something trying to indict my boss that she said there was no evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi. That’s a statement of fact that she made because there is a difference between a civil inquisition in law and a criminal prosecution,”  he added.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi has vowed to challenge FIFA’s ruling, having described his ban and the subsequent fine as “harsh”.

