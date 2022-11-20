RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

There shall be restoration soon - Nana Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of reconditioning the economy to bring relief to the people.

President Nana Akufo Addo

According to him, there are engagements ongoing with relevant institutions and agencies as part of measures to address the current economic adversity.

Nana Addo in his address to congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery on the occasion of the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi today, the President indicated that he is not disturbed by utterances by his critics and is focused on measures being adopted by his government to change the economic fortunes of the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians to keep rallying support, praying, and continue keeping faith in him to outturn the current economic hardship in the country.

I know times are hard. But whatever we need to do to bring the nation out of the state it is in is being done. We are confident that we will soon come out of it.”

He added that, “Just keep faith with us and pray with us. All will be well.”

