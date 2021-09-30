He made this known at the launch of the 37th Edition of the National Farmer's Day scheduled to take place at Cape Coast in the Central Region on the first Friday of December 2021 to honour farmers and fishers for their contributions to the national development.

Dr. Akoto said the performance of the sector was the manifestation of the government's diverse support through the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

He said the government in 2020 invested nearly a billion cedis to getting fertilizers and seeds for smallholder farmers to help increase yields

Nana Otuo Siriboe, the Chairperson of the Council of State, on his part said: "Farming continues to provide numerous avenues for employment of citizens along the value chain. The more reason farmers should be celebrated."