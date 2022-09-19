RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

There’ll be no increment in transport fares – GPRTU retracts

Reymond Awusei Johnson

There will be no form of increment in transport fares on Monday, September 19, 2022, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has insisted

This comes on the back of some media reports indicating there was going to be an increase in transport fares from Monday.

Alhaji Abass Imoro, Public Relations Officer for the GPRTU, stated that a decision on the increment will be announced after meetings with relevant stakeholders this week, therefore all driver unions must exercise patience.

”As of now, we have no plans to increase transport fares on Monday. Even if there will be any such thing, we will first have to consult relevant stakeholders.”

”We urge all driver unions to hold their horses while we look at what will work best for us all.”

As of May 9, 2022, Transport fares went up by 20 percent. When the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol per liter has crossed GH¢11, and diesel sells for over GH¢14 per liter at most pumps.

The Concerned Drivers Association in collaboration with the GPRTU earlier disclosed that transport fares across the country will go up by 30% effective September 21.

A statement from the association said the prices of petroleum and spare parts keep increasing daily coupled with other "nuisance taxes". hence of the aforementioned issues, they are unable to make enough money to cater to our family and pay off our loans.

