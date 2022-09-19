There’ll be no increment in transport fares – GPRTU retracts

Alhaji Abass Imoro, Public Relations Officer for the GPRTU, stated that a decision on the increment will be announced after meetings with relevant stakeholders this week, therefore all driver unions must exercise patience.

”As of now, we have no plans to increase transport fares on Monday. Even if there will be any such thing, we will first have to consult relevant stakeholders.”

”We urge all driver unions to hold their horses while we look at what will work best for us all.”

Pulse Ghana

As of May 9, 2022, Transport fares went up by 20 percent. When the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol per liter has crossed GH¢11, and diesel sells for over GH¢14 per liter at most pumps.

The Concerned Drivers Association in collaboration with the GPRTU earlier disclosed that transport fares across the country will go up by 30% effective September 21.