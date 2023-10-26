ADVERTISEMENT
There’ll be overdose of security this Christmas – Dampare assures Ghanaians

Evans Effah

The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has assured Ghanaians in and out of the country that this year’s Christmas will be incident-free as the police are ready to protect them and their belongings.

Dr-George-Akuffo-Dampare

The Police Chief is particularly urging Ghanaians in the diaspora and other nationals to make Ghana their destination of choice as they will be fully protected.

We want to assure you that this Christmas will be awesome. I assure you that the police will give you double overdose of security.

“So Ghana is ready, to all the tourists I want assure you that Ghana is ready, the police is ready, come and enjoy our hospitality. We will protect you and all your belongings,” the IGP said at a meeting with the leadership of the TUC at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting was part of the police administration’s ongoing engagement with key stakeholders as part of security preparations ahead of the Yuletide.

On Monday, the IGP and the police management board met with some Muslim leaders while on Tuesday the team engaged members of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union and members of the Creative arts industry, respectively.

