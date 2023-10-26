There’ll be overdose of security this Christmas – Dampare assures Ghanaians

“We want to assure you that this Christmas will be awesome. I assure you that the police will give you double overdose of security.

“So Ghana is ready, to all the tourists I want assure you that Ghana is ready, the police is ready, come and enjoy our hospitality. We will protect you and all your belongings,” the IGP said at a meeting with the leadership of the TUC at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting was part of the police administration’s ongoing engagement with key stakeholders as part of security preparations ahead of the Yuletide.

