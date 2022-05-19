According to the Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, no landlord has the right to increase his rent without consulting the Rent Control adding that new rent rates must be approved by the Department.
There's hardship and landlords cannot increase rent without permission — Rent Control
The Rent Control Department has revealed that it is illegal for landlords to increase the rent rate without approval of the Rent Control office.
Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow radio, he said, "we all know that the system is hard and everyone is experiencing financial hardship, but that should not be grounds for landlords to increase their rent without permission from Rent Control.
"If you want to increase your rent, you have to inform us. We will come over and access your facility and approve or disapprove."
He added: "If you think you have renovated your facility and, for that reason, you want to increase your rent, come to the department and tell us. You cannot get up on your own and will increase rent anyhow.
"You cannot take advantage of the economic situation and increase rent. Every Ghanaian is going through some level of hardship, and so you don’t use that as an excuse to increase rent."
