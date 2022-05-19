There's hardship and landlords cannot increase rent without permission — Rent Control

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow radio, he said, "we all know that the system is hard and everyone is experiencing financial hardship, but that should not be grounds for landlords to increase their rent without permission from Rent Control.

"If you want to increase your rent, you have to inform us. We will come over and access your facility and approve or disapprove."

He added: "If you think you have renovated your facility and, for that reason, you want to increase your rent, come to the department and tell us. You cannot get up on your own and will increase rent anyhow.