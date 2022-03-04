RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

There’s hardship in Ghana now but it’s better than when we took over from the NDC – NPP MP

Authors:

Evans Annang

Dr. Stephen Amoah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso has called for patience from Ghanaians on the current economic challenges.

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah
Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries in the world are facing economic challenges.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Metro TV, Dr. Amoah said the current economic plight is way better than what the NPP government inherited from their predecessors.

“God is God, facts are facts. There is hardship but the hardship is global. It doesn’t mean people don’t have alternatives but what actually induces coup d'états and have they really sat down to think about what they are doing?” he asked.

“As much as we all admit that there is hardship, because of the COVID and other factors, it is even better today than the time we took over, the facts are there,” he added in comments made to Accra-based Metro TV.

He cited the example of university lecturers who have since early this year been on strike demanding better conditions of service, stressing that their concerns were justified but the government was also concerned about the timing of their demand.

He also pointed to the price of crude oil which he said was past US$100 mar, being the highest ever for the past 7 years, “is it the fault of AkufoAddo?” he asked.

The Nhyiaeso lawmaker made these statements in relation to a public lecture by Prof. Raymond Atuguba on the worsening economic situation and its relation to a coup d’etat.

Dr Stephen Amoah ia NPP MP for Nhyiaeso
Dr Stephen Amoah ia NPP MP for Nhyiaeso Pulse Ghana

Prof. Atuguba is reported to have said Ghana’s current financial state is a threat to its democracy.

“A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?

“At the level of the most irreducible idiomaticity, Ghana is broke. Your nation is radically broke. So broke, the Speaker of Parliament has publicly warned, gavel in hand, that we may not be able to pay the salaries of public sector workers in the next three months,” he said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

