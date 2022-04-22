There's no food shortage in Ghana — NPP man

He thus pledged the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the agricultural sector to continually thrive.

"This year's event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is wealth in agriculture, and the government will continue to create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector," he said on Original TV

He argued that what several players in the agric sector have bemoaned is low stock, an event he would not describe as a food shortage.

"Not shortage. I wouldn’t call it shortage. Shortage of what? You have to define what is shortage. The stocks are low, prices are very high because stocks are low. No, it is not a shortage. I wouldn’t call it shortage," he said.

According to him, farmers have been unable to access enough fertiliser, another reason for the low supply of foodstuff in the market.