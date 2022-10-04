There’s no intent to ban Ghana’s cocoa to the EU - Ambassador

Speaking at the second Edition of Orange Cocoa Day 2022 in Accra, the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, said the move must not be seen as a threat to Ghana’s cocoa sector.

“The call for more sustainable cocoa production is growing globally. And our citizens in Europe are increasingly demanding measures for ensuring that cocoa and other commodities are produced in a socially environmental sustainable way. This explains EU’s legislation on afforestation and forest degradation and must not be seen as a threat to Ghana’s cocoa.”

“There is no ban on Ghana’s cocoa. On the contrary, we want more of Ghana’s cocoa, and we are in support of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire amongst all of the producers who meet these requirements.”

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is said to have warned that Ghana could soon be unable to export cocoa and coffee to Europe due to new legislation.

The law mandates European countries to formulate regulations that ensure that the commodities are harvested, extracted and processed sustainably.

His facebook post on Friday, 30th September, 2022, however did not say exactly could be the reason assigned.

“In Europe, there is a new legislation that could soon make Ghanaian cocoa and coffee unexportable to many international markets. Earlier this week in Brussels, I had the privilege to chair a 2 day forum on …”the future of Ghanaian cocoa and coffee value chains in the face of this new EU legislation”. …the notice stated.

The alert comes in the wake of growing concern about the threat to Ghana’s cocoa production as a result of the increasing illegal mining activities.