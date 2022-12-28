There's no law that bars chiefs from active partisan politics – Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II speaking to Nketia said chiefs are eligible to declare their support to a political party and wish them well.

He appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair, firm, and vigilant in the organization of the 2024 general elections adding that the election management body must be a neutral abator.

"I’m appealing to the Electoral Commissioner, there is tension already towards the next elections so they should be diligent in their work and not allow themselves to be compromised. If you get these things right, there will be no issue but no one will accept defeat without fairness.