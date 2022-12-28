These were the words of the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II when the newly elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia paid a courtesy call on him.
There's no law that bars chiefs from active partisan politics – Dormaahene
"There is no law that says that chiefs can't do politics. What it says is that chiefs can't do active partisan politics. It means a chief cannot mount a political platform and canvass for votes for NPP, NDC, or CPP but can't chief support his royals contesting a political office?"
Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II speaking to Nketia said chiefs are eligible to declare their support to a political party and wish them well.
He appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair, firm, and vigilant in the organization of the 2024 general elections adding that the election management body must be a neutral abator.
"I’m appealing to the Electoral Commissioner, there is tension already towards the next elections so they should be diligent in their work and not allow themselves to be compromised. If you get these things right, there will be no issue but no one will accept defeat without fairness.
"In the fourth republic, both parties have ruled four times so the next election will be a decider. It will be the penalty. If the Commissioner does a good job, regardless of the winner, the chairman of the party will be from Bono Region," he stated.
