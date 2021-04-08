There’s nothing we can do about juju men on TV – NMC

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.

Reacting to this, the NMC Chairman said, at the moment, the Commission is powerless in regulating content on television.

“We can’t do anything… it would have to go through Parliament. Parliament has been sitting on the Broadcasting Bill since 1993,” he said on Asaase Radio.

“So, for MPs to be accusing us, saying NMC is reneging, when did they pass the law to say NMC is not implementing or enforcing? In the absence of a broadcasting law it becomes very difficult for us to regulate.”