There’s nothing we can do about juju men on TV – NMC

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Media Commission (NMC) says it is powerless in controlling the content that is aired on television.

Chairman of the Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, said his outfit “can’t do anything” until Parliament passes the Broadcasting bill.

There have been calls for the NMC to regulate the content in the media following the advent of spiritualists and money doublers on national television.

This follows the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by two teenagers for money rituals.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of National Media Commission
Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of National Media Commission Pulse Ghana

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.

Reacting to this, the NMC Chairman said, at the moment, the Commission is powerless in regulating content on television.

“We can’t do anything… it would have to go through Parliament. Parliament has been sitting on the Broadcasting Bill since 1993,” he said on Asaase Radio.

“So, for MPs to be accusing us, saying NMC is reneging, when did they pass the law to say NMC is not implementing or enforcing? In the absence of a broadcasting law it becomes very difficult for us to regulate.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested the fetish priest who allegedly directed two teenagers to murder their colleague for money rituals.

The spiritualist is said to have been arrested on Wednesday at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Emmanuel Ayamga

