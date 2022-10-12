There’s nothing wrong in defending alleged galamsey suspects - Freddie Blay

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, he said his clients are innocent of the charges leveled against them.

“It’s a wrong impression that some people have. The fact that my law firm is defending them does not mean that government supports and is involved in illegal mining. We all support efforts against galamsey. Personally, I am against galamsey.”

“This does not mean that innocent people should not be represented. Let’s wait for the court to decide. At the end of the day, we will know the truth, that my clients are innocent. They have done nothing wrong and are not involved in galamsey”, he added.

The case involving galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang and three other accomplices was adjourned yesterday by an Accra High Court.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the press after the case was adjourned, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicated that the state was unperturbed that the NPP’s former Chairman was representing the alleged illegal miners.

Aisha Huang was arrested alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and flown to Accra and arraigned same day to face prosecution at an Accra Circuit Court.

By the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame today, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.