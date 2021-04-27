RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

These are the new reopening and vacation dates for SHSs for 2021 academic year

Evans Annang

The Ghana Education Service has released the dates for reopening and vacations for senior high schools across the country.

According to the GES, the new dates will cover the entire 2021 academic year.

In a statement announcing the adjusted dates and signed by the Deputy Director-General, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh asked Regional Directors of Education to inform “all Heads of Senior High Schools to take note and communicate same to students and parents.

“Additionally, Heads of SHSs running Double Track for Form 1s are to, as a matter of urgency, communicate to all parents about the designated tracks for their wards to enable them plan accordingly", it added.

Check the dates below

Double Track Schools

  • SHS 3 Students - Reopening on May 5th, 2021
  • SHS 2 GREEN Students - Reopening on 1st June, 2021
  • SHS 2 GOLD Students - Vacating on 29th May, 2021
  • SHS 1 GREEN Students - Vacating on 15th June, 2021
  • SHS 1 GOLD Student - Vacating on 4th May, 2021
  • SHS 1 SINGLE TRACK Students - Vacating on 15th June, 2021

Single Track Schools

  • SHS 3 Students - Reopening on May 5th, 2021
  • SHS 2 Students - Reopening on 1st June, 2021
  • SHS 1 Students - Vacating on 16th, July, 2021

