The office located at Kokomlemle was attacked Monday morning while Kwesi Pratt was on radio commenting on social issues.
A reporter told Pulse.com.gh that the thieves made away with two laptops said to contain vital information and an iPhone.
The office located at Kokomlemle was attacked Monday morning while Kwesi Pratt was on radio commenting on social issues.
A reporter told Pulse.com.gh that the thieves made away with two laptops said to contain vital information and an iPhone.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh