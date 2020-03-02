The church, which is located in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region, was broken into last week.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the thieves made away with some musical instruments inside the church.

These include cordless microphones, a Yamaha keyboard, 12 channels sound Mixer with an Amplify, Sound Exciter and 2500 Power Amplifier.

The unfortunate incident is reported to have affected the mood to church members when they arrived at service on Sunday.

The Minister in charge of the Tinkong Methodist Church, Rev. Maxwel Owusu, said the thieves entered the church after breaking the main gate.

He said the matter has been reported to the Adawso Police for the suspects to be brought to book.

Rev. Owusu was, however, quick to add that the Police are yet to make any arrests concerning the theft.

Meanwhile, this comes after the Presbyterian Church in Tinkong was also burgled a few months ago.