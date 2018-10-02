This awesome dancing pastor is going viral

news

Church service is definitely not boring like how some make it seem. This is evident in the dances moves one pastor displayed during his sermon.

In a video making headlines in the social media space, a man believed to be a Lighthouse pastor set his congregation ablaze with a short dance session. I must say this was no ordinary moves as he displayed trending dance styles.

The background music, his posture and the excitement from the congregation are all you need to want to visit his church. This pastor has taken winning souls for Christ another notch. Please tag him for he deserves some accolades.

WATCH THE ENLIGHTENING VIDEO HERE: