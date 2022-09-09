RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

This is how African leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The longest serving British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland yesterday.

This has triggered a worldwide show of condolences from politicians across the globe for the British Royal Family.

Several African leaders and influential personalities have also added their voice in mourning the Queen who ruled for 70 years.

Below are how some of the continent’s leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Muhamadu Buhari of Nigeria: "The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place."

Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa: "Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”

William Ruto of Kenya: "The queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth for the past seven decades is admirable."

"She steered the institution’s evolution into a forum for effective multilateral engagement whose potential to drive tremendous socioeconomic progress remain incontestable."

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana: "The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties."

King Mohammed VI of Morocco: “Offered condolences, recalling the “qualities and merits of an illustrious queen, who invariably stood as a symbol of the greatness of the United Kingdom, devoting her entire life to serving her country”.

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of Malawi: "For us as a nation, her inimitable legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on our hearts and indelibly marked on the pages of our history, a history she positively shaped in more ways than we can put into words”.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the friendly people of the United Kingdom”.

Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family and the people of the U.K. during this difficult period.”

Paul Kagame of Rwanda: "In this moment of sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we recall her 70 years of stewardship of the Commonwealth of Nations”.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia: "I pass my deepest condolences & that of my nation to the government, people & Royal family of the UK on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Faure Gnassingbe of Togo: “as the late Queen was undoubtedly a universal figure of her country's influence and friendship towards peoples worldwide.”

