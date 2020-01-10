The defunct gold dealership firm has been facing protests from his customers whose investments remain locked up.

On Wednesday some aggrieved customers stormed Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM1) house at Trasacco to demand their locked-up cash.

According to reports, there were sounds of a gunshot in the vicinity as the customers gathered at the main gate of the house.

The Communication Director of Menzgold later revealed that NAM1 wasn’t the one who fired the gun shot.

Nii Amarh Amarteifio further stated that firm has suspended the payment of locked-up funds to its customers for now.

According to him, the decision was taken NAM1 and his son are traumatized following an ‘attack’ on the private residence by some aggrieved customers.

This has sparked angry reactions from Ghanaians on social media, many of whom believe the explanation given is careless and flimsy.

