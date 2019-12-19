The move follows numerous complaints from residents in the community that the developer had destroyed portions of a road in the area.

During a visit to the site, the minister got very angry and ordered the demolition of the building.

He said "Because of this project you destroy public road. This is nonsensical and madness. It is madness."

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

The minister also warned foreign nationals to obey the laws of Ghana.

"Ghanaians outside this country are supposed to be law-abiding, they are supposed to abide by the law of those countries. We expect the same from any foreigner who comes into our country. And all of us should be careful.

"Officials at various centres are to be very careful and we should carry our national flag. It is painful, it is painful that some officials... I don’t know what it is, is it money? We allow foreigners to take our country for a ride. Money is not the most important thing in this world," he fumed.

He added that "if there is anybody who is involved in this matter, any official at any level who might have compromised his or her position, that person will also be dealt with."