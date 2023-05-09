This is not my 9th marriage and my wife is 31 years – Prof. Fobih clears the air

Videos of the colourful marriage ceremony of the 80-year old former Member of Parliament for Assin South went viral on social media over the weekend.

Rumours were that the young and beautiful wife of the Octogenarian was 27-year-old and the fact that it was the politician’s 9th union.

However, reacting to the claims about his marriage in an exclusive interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM Tuesday, Prof. Fobih stated that the report about his latest marriage is borne out of ignorance as it contains lies which has misled the public.

“I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married. I didn’t have a wife before so I’ve just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives. If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they’ve read and that is borne out of ignorance.”

The former Cabinet Minister also dismissed claims that his young wife is 27-years-old and disclosed that “She’s 31 years now and a Medical officer.”

He described himself as a strong-willed person who knows what is best for him.

“I’m a very strong-willed person and I’m always convinced about what I decide to do and is best for me. I know why I’m doing this and so they can tell all sort of things. I didn’t marry for anybody, I married for myself,” Prof. Fobih added.

A video clip from the occasion captured the good old Professor in a kente cloth excited and dancing with his new wife who wore a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.