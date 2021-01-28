In the end, hundreds walked past Jerry John Rawlings’ body as it laid motionless in state at the Accra International Conference Center. For three consecutive days – from Sunday to Tuesday – people from all walks of life trooped in to pay their last respects.

Among the mourners were his friends, family, political affiliates and rivals, and other dignitaries. A man of Rawlings’ status was always bound to attract such huge numbers to his funeral.

In truth, he has been given a befitting burial. His funeral, from start to finish, was handled in a manner that depicted a grateful nation. Indeed, Rawlings was a great man. He may have had his shortfalls, but his legend will live on for many years to come.

For a funeral service that lasted three days, one of the epochal scenes from the event was a photo of former President John Agyekum Kufuor filing past the corpse of the late Rawlings.

In the said photo, Kufuor is captured paying his last respect to the NDC founder while sitting on a wheelchair. When this photo was shared on Pulse Ghana’s Facebook page, it received the most engagements of any post made on the page on Wednesday.

As of the time of writing this piece, the post has garnered 3,000 likes, over 200 comments and has been shared 53 times on Facebook alone. It, therefore, begs the question: why are so many people reacting to this particular photo?

It’s simply because the said photo is loaded with so many life lessons. It is the perfect depiction of how time flies and how humans are powerless to certain constants of life.

Once upon a time, either of Rawlings or Kufuor was the most powerful man in Ghana. They are men who are accomplished and have seen it all. But today, one is gone and the other is no longer as active as he used to be.

You may have heard that time waits for no man. Maybe it’s time to start chasing that dream. Maybe it’s time to reconcile with that friend you are not talking to. And maybe it’s time to put a stop to that bad habit that is drawing you back.

The photo above is a vivid representation of how fast time flies. One day, it could be me and you replacing Rawlings and Kufour in a similar photo. So stop hesitating and make that move that you’ve always wanted to make. And above all, stay humble in all your endeavors.

The life we live is transient. Today we are here and tomorrow we are no more. Nothing is guaranteed, but at least we can choose to make hey while the sun shines.

So, once again, look critically at the photo. What life lessons have you picked from the shot.