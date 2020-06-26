  1. news
This quiz will prove if you’ve ever cheated in an examination

Emmanuel Ayamga
This "lie detector" quiz will expose you if you ever cheated in an examination...

Which do you prefer during an examination?

Objectives
Essay
Both

What's your favourite subject?

Mathematics
English
Social

What's your demeanor after an exam which had a strict invigilator?

Feel badly treated
Joke about invigilator
Turn attention to next paper

What quality do you like about your favourite teacher or lecturer?

Good looks
Intelligence
Sense of humour

Where do you prefer to sit in a classroom?

Front
In the middle
At the back

What profession did you target while growing up?

Medical doctor
Lawyer
Police officer
Your score: You often wanted to cheat but you were too scared.
You obviously wished to cheat many times but you didn't have the courage to do it. Given the chance today, after everything you've come to know, you'll probably find a way to cheat in an exam.
Your score: You dey love apor waaaa
Herh, you must have been one of those students who enter the exams hall with Plan A, B, C and still devise another plan with a colleague on how to communicate on the blind side of invigilators. A serial exams cheater LOL.
Your score: You were a clean student
You never cheated in an examination. You preferred to study and earn your marks the hard way.
Source: Pulse Ghana
