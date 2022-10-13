This should be the last time Ghana goes to the IMF for a bailout – Mahama

According to him, the country must create sustainable policies to keep the economy afloat, without ever resorting to the IMF.

Speaking in an interview on VOA on Wednesday, he blamed the prevailing economic woes on macro-economic instability and “government’s borrowing spree.”

Mr. Mahama, therefore, expressed his displeasure with the economy and added that the country’s ongoing talks with the global lender should be the last.

“This should be the last time we go to the IMF. Going and coming really creates a certain instability in the whole system and it also reduces the faith that people have in our democracy”, he said.

Touching on the existing economic difficulties, the former President assured that the next NDC administration will roll out very robust mechanisms to deal with the crisis.

He said the party will consider measures such as a review of certain sections of the 1992 Constitution as well as the creation of an enabling domestic environment that will propel economic activities.

In the same interview, John Mahama said he has not decided yet on whether to contest for the 2024 general elections.

“I haven’t,” Mahama responded amid laughter when asked if he has plans to run again in the 2024 elections.

“It’s good to keep your opponents guessing so even if I’m not running, I’m not going to say I’m not running. So a decision will be taken early next year in the first quarter. That’s when we hold our party’s primaries for the presidential candidacy and then we will see,” he added in the interview which aired on Wednesday, October 12.

John Mahama was recently criticized by Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP for his criticism of the judiciary.