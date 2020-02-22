Having already established a business in the cosmetics industry, Yvonne went following another passion that was aimed at protecting our environment.

“Everything you see here is made from recyclable materials such as flip flops and leather.

This young Ghanaian entrepreneur is turning recyclable trash into beautiful art

“We want to portray our African culture through artwork and also save the environment using recyclable materials,” Yvonne Amankwah tells Pulse.com.gh.

Aside from using trash to create art, the young entrepreneur puts many thoughts in the works, fusing art and culture to make meaning out of something that will eventually harm the environment in the long term.

Showcasing some of the art, the Bamboo Creative team explained how their art ‘Dropping Resources’ was inspired by the rich resources Ghana has flowing through the hands a few in the West African.

Materials used included rubber containers, PVC pipes, a rope and flip flops.

The journey, however, has not been as easy as the products look. There have been challenges and Yvonne Motivates herself.

“I have been motivating myself throughout my journey, no one comes to tell you to wake up in the morning and do what you have to do.

“You need to look in the mirror and have the ‘can-do spirit’,” she told Pulse Ghana.

“Do not wait for anybody to come to motivate you, motivate yourself, get up in the morning and take up the entrepreneurship journey without looking at anybody.

"Negative comments are going to come through, do not listen to them, just do your research and keep doing what you are doing.”

The ultimate goal for Bamboo Creatives is to build a business that shapes society by minimizing pollutants through creatives ways of making beautiful art.

Yvonne’s mission is one that resonates in one simple saying as she ends her interview with Pulse Ghana.

“We are trying to turn something that is not regarded in our society, polluting the environment into beautiful artefacts,” she ends.