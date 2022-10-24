RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Those blaming Akufo-Addo for current hardships are witches and uncivilized people – Okyenhene

Evans Annang

The Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakawa Traditional Area says Ghanaians who insult President Akufo-Addo due to the current economic hardship are uncivilised and witches.

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin
Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

He said the President cannot be blamed for the current economic turmoil therefore insulting him over it is provocative.

Read Also

According to him, those who have launched attacks, insults and booing campaigns on Mr Akufo-Addo are children of villagers.

“We should stop, we should be appreciative, we should appreciate him for his efforts; we should protect him. As for the insults, it’s for children of illiterates; if you are trained properly, you won’t do that, unless you are a witch or wizard,” he stated.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin was speaking at the inauguration of the Kyebi Archdeaconry at the St. Martin Anglican Church on Sunday.

He contended that no well-nurtured individual takes pride in insulting elders, saying “if you were raised in the church, you will not insult an elder.”

Okyenhene and the President
Okyenhene and the President Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the same event to mark the end of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to have confidence in his ability to turn things around.

He was optimistic that God will help him transform the country’s ailing economy for the better.

“Let’s keep our faith in God and let’s trust God to use me to turn the fortunes of the nation around. Don’t lose faith in me; keep believing me, know that this too shall pass,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin wondered why some individuals have failed to appreciate the president for “his efforts” and contributions towards the country’s development.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress

#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

NSMQ fan of Presec

2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage

PRESEC-Legon NSMQ

2022 NSMQ: 'Ɔdadeɛ-Presec' thrashes Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon